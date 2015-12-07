ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Black Haze is a sativa-dominant hybrid that blends Colombian Black, Colombian Gold, and Purple Haze. It is known for its deep purple buds that are so dark they appear almost black. Black Haze has an earthy flavor profile, highlighted by woody notes and complemented with sweet hints of berries and cherries. The effects of Black Haze are relaxing with an elevated mood perfect for unwinding and won’t stop you from staying active.

Effects

30 people reported 230 effects
Relaxed 63%
Euphoric 50%
Happy 50%
Uplifted 46%
Creative 36%
Pain 30%
Stress 30%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 23%
Lack of appetite 20%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 16%
Anxious 6%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 3%

Reviews

42

Lineage

First strain parent
Colombian Gold
parent
Second strain parent
Purple Haze
parent
Strain
Black Haze

