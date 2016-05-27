ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Black Label Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Black Label Kush.

Avatar for happyheidi
Member since 2018
I’ve had this a few times and it was phenomenal. By far my favorite strain I’ve come across.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for Donovaan
Member since 2016
Very enjoyable indica high. Happy, relaxed and with a nice tingling body high. One doesn't get too sleepy, one is still able to be a little active. It's great for watching movies, listening to music, hanging out and talking. The scent is pungent, exotic, herbal and peppery with a little sweetness to...
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for mdmewong
Member since 2017
Excellent relaxation and focus. Instant stress relief.
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Thixxx
Member since 2017
I had the lemon kush smelled just like fresh lemons tasted ok
Avatar for herbnspector
Member since 2015
Picked up a half, have to say buds are unique looking. Dence to the touch and very potent smell, one might describe as pungent. In the jar it smells almost like a Carmel field of grass haha in the smoke I pick up what might resemble a mixed berry pop tart with a hint of herbal wood. Not to dence of ...
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for doneuemf
Member since 2016
Great strain, very relaxing and mellow and didn't take a big hit either. Potent. Relieves stress and its making my eyes heavy. Overall, great strain!
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for L0rdQuas
Member since 2016
beautiful smell with a taste to match, nice indica high but not too heavy perfect for just chilling
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry