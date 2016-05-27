Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Very enjoyable indica high. Happy, relaxed and with a nice tingling body high. One doesn't get too sleepy, one is still able to be a little active. It's great for watching movies, listening to music, hanging out and talking. The scent is pungent, exotic, herbal and peppery with a little sweetness to...
Picked up a half, have to say buds are unique looking. Dence to the touch and very potent smell, one might describe as pungent. In the jar it smells almost like a Carmel field of grass haha in the smoke I pick up what might resemble a mixed berry pop tart with a hint of herbal wood. Not to dence of ...