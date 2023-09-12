Black Mandarin reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Black Mandarin.
Black Mandarin strain effects
Black Mandarin strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Black Mandarin reviews
G........6
September 12, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Distrain is flavorful yet spicy like a pepper taste. Onset of effects happen about 10 minutes after consumption.. relaxed, invigorated, focused, bit slow, reaction time