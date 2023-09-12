Black Mandarin
Black Mandarin effects are mostly energizing.
Black Mandarin is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of California Black Roze x Mandarin Sunset. If you need a break from OGs forest palate or the creamy diesel of Cookies strains, this is a wonderful cleanse of sour grapefruit and peppery spice that even manifests a little grape when inhaled. Black Mandarin has joy and creativity in spades, with the added benefits to soothe the blues away and help consumers get a restful night's sleep. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Black Mandarin, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Black Mandarin strain effects
Black Mandarin strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
