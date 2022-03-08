I don't know why I bought a whole oz of Black Runtz knowing that it's a 50/50 hybrid, since I greatly prefer sativa. At first it seemed ok, but lately it's just not doing a thing for me. I'm pretty much an all day toker, looking for product that keeps me motivated and moving as I wonder aimlessly through retired life. Black Runtz doesn't seem to do that for me, it feels more like a body high as I am totally relaxed and free of anxiety, which isn't a bad thing, just not the uplifting/creative feeling I get from a full on sativa. Next go round I'll try something different.