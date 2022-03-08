Black Runtz reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Black Runtz.

Black Runtz strain effects

Reported by 192 real people like you

Feelings

Aroused

Relaxed

Euphoric

Black Runtz strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    29% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    17% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Pain
    15% of people say it helps with Pain

March 8, 2022
Has a unique, earthy/piney smell, a beautiful lemony/diesely exhale, the taste is everything, the high is immediate, washes over you without couch locking you, actually, gives you the head high but also makes you happy and uplifted enough to engage in things, I'm a connoisseur i have no less than 10-15 strains at any given time so for me to take the time to review this says alot, I'm in love, perfect hybrid
112 people found this helpful
January 22, 2022
Black Runtz is beautiful flower with its purple hues. It's definitely a creeping high that you should pace yourself with. It has a rich and creamy smoke with a delicious earthy and citrusy flavor. As one who suffers with anxiety this strain in perfect as I can't but happy after smoking it.
63 people found this helpful
September 27, 2021
The taste is delicious!! I'm tasting citrus orange and pine. The woody flavor is not overwhelming and it's packing a powerful punch.
37 people found this helpful
November 14, 2021
Black Runtz is a unique cultivar offering both great medical and recreational benefits. With dark purple hues and blankets of trichomes, Black Runtz physical appearance is second to none. When broken down in a grinder the purple hues almost turn into a solid Black sea of plant material. The buds are dense and hard and breakdown wonderfully. The taste is just as unique as it’s colors, on the inhale there’s a lot of sweet floral candy followed by a gassy pungent exhale that coats your mouth. The smoke is smooth, creamy and offers the satisfying lung expansion that leaves any true smoker satisfied. I recommend this for anyone who enjoys a good indica, looking for pain relief and good sleep.
13 people found this helpful
December 1, 2022
I don't know why I bought a whole oz of Black Runtz knowing that it's a 50/50 hybrid, since I greatly prefer sativa. At first it seemed ok, but lately it's just not doing a thing for me. I'm pretty much an all day toker, looking for product that keeps me motivated and moving as I wonder aimlessly through retired life. Black Runtz doesn't seem to do that for me, it feels more like a body high as I am totally relaxed and free of anxiety, which isn't a bad thing, just not the uplifting/creative feeling I get from a full on sativa. Next go round I'll try something different.
12 people found this helpful
June 11, 2022
This is one of the best strains I’ve tried by far, I been smoking since I was 18 and now 65. Thee best..
12 people found this helpful
January 1, 2023
I like black runtz for those times where you don’t have anything to do because this strain is definitely a wild card. It can have you feeling relaxed enough to finally zone in and handle business, or wayy too relaxed to handle any type of responsibility😂. The high hit slightly different after every smoke, but was always a deep cerebral relaxation every time. Almost a polar opposite to any runtz, it’s like runtz is spider man and black runtz is the green goblin. 4/5 cuz of anxiety but definitely still worth a try
10 people found this helpful
November 25, 2022
my first time trying this strain was great ☺️ im currently smoking it in blunt form, while watching austin powers. i feel so calm, and euphoric. ❤️‍🔥 i have no anxiety or pain at all. i'm not worried about anything at the moment. and that is saying A LOT ❗️ i wouldn't mix it with whiskey though.. it's got a fierce cross-faded feel. i feel like i could walk up my living room wall rn. 😮‍💨🤣
9 people found this helpful

