If regular Runtz is the hero of the cannabis world, then Black Runtz is the dark twin. This indica-dominant hybrid is a phenotype of classic Runtz, our 2020 Strain of the Year, and shares the same award-winning Zkittlez and 2018 Strain of the Year Gelato parents. Black Runtz is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Black Runtz effects make them feel relaxed, happy, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Black Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety. Bred by Big Boss Farms, Black Runtz, the dominant terpene of this weed strain is limonene. Black Runtz has a creamy and citrus aroma with a sweet berry flavor. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Black Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Black Runtz strain effects

Reported by 192 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Aroused

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Euphoric

Black Runtz strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    29% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    17% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Pain
    15% of people say it helps with Pain
Black Runtz strain reviews192

March 8, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Tingly
Has a unique, earthy/piney smell, a beautiful lemony/diesely exhale, the taste is everything, the high is immediate, washes over you without couch locking you, actually, gives you the head high but also makes you happy and uplifted enough to engage in things, I'm a connoisseur i have no less than 10-15 strains at any given time so for me to take the time to review this says alot, I'm in love, perfect hybrid
112 people found this helpful
January 22, 2022
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Hungry
Black Runtz is beautiful flower with its purple hues. It's definitely a creeping high that you should pace yourself with. It has a rich and creamy smoke with a delicious earthy and citrusy flavor. As one who suffers with anxiety this strain in perfect as I can't but happy after smoking it.
63 people found this helpful
September 27, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
The taste is delicious!! I'm tasting citrus orange and pine. The woody flavor is not overwhelming and it's packing a powerful punch.
37 people found this helpful
