Has a unique, earthy/piney smell, a beautiful lemony/diesely exhale, the taste is everything, the high is immediate, washes over you without couch locking you, actually, gives you the head high but also makes you happy and uplifted enough to engage in things, I'm a connoisseur i have no less than 10-15 strains at any given time so for me to take the time to review this says alot, I'm in love, perfect hybrid