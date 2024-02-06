Black Scotti reviews
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
j........k
February 6, 2024
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Helps with everything except lung health
l........s
April 5, 2024
Creative
Giggly
My dad is a long term smoker and he loves this strain! It’s a nice mellow high
M........0
July 13, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I’ve been smoking for 49 years . Don’t pass this strain up just because of low THC. A little goes a long way and it give a real nice Long Mellow high
j........3
April 25, 2024
Energetic
Talkative
Uplifted
Dizzy
heavy head
c........0
March 15, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dab it it was amazing
S........n
January 29, 2024
Creative
Happy
Peaceful easy feeling, relaxed but wanting to take on a project.
g........6
March 12, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Dizzy
One of my favourite strains, strong, tasted amazing very fuity, smells very perfume, the effects are very relaxing and it is definitely for the seasoned smoker, not sure of the strain producer but would love to know 😀