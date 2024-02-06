Black Scotti reviews

Black Scotti strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Happy

Black Scotti strain helps with

  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    25% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety

Black Scotti reviews

February 6, 2024
Helps with everything except lung health
4 people found this helpful
April 5, 2024
My dad is a long term smoker and he loves this strain! It’s a nice mellow high
3 people found this helpful
July 13, 2024
I’ve been smoking for 49 years . Don’t pass this strain up just because of low THC. A little goes a long way and it give a real nice Long Mellow high
2 people found this helpful
April 25, 2024
heavy head
1 person found this helpful
March 15, 2024
Dab it it was amazing
January 29, 2024
Peaceful easy feeling, relaxed but wanting to take on a project.
March 12, 2024
One of my favourite strains, strong, tasted amazing very fuity, smells very perfume, the effects are very relaxing and it is definitely for the seasoned smoker, not sure of the strain producer but would love to know 😀

