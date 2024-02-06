stock photo similar to Black Scotti
Black Scotti
Black Scotti is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Biscotti and Zhit. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Black Scotti is 23.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Black Scotti typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Black Scotti’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Black Scotti, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Black ScottiOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Black Scotti strain effects
Black Scotti strain flavors
Black Scotti strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Black Scotti products near you
Similar to Black Scotti near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Black Scotti strain reviews8
Read all reviews
j........k
February 6, 2024
Focused
Happy
Hungry
l........s
April 5, 2024
Creative
Giggly
M........0
July 13, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed