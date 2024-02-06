stock photo similar to Black Scotti
Hybrid

Black Scotti

Black Scotti is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Biscotti and Zhit. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Black Scotti is 23.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Black Scotti typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Black Scotti’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Black Scotti, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Black Scotti strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Happy

Black Scotti strain helps with

  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    25% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Black Scotti strain reviews8

February 6, 2024
Helps with everything except lung health
4 people found this helpful
April 5, 2024
My dad is a long term smoker and he loves this strain! It’s a nice mellow high
3 people found this helpful
July 13, 2024
I’ve been smoking for 49 years . Don’t pass this strain up just because of low THC. A little goes a long way and it give a real nice Long Mellow high
2 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Black Scotti strain genetics

Strain parent
Bsi
Biscotti
parent
Black Scotti
BS
Black Scotti