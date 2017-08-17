Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Smoking the Green Line/ Fire Line Blackberry Chem OG. Agreed with iBob... virtually no odor, which I'm fine with... The high is nice, very mind numbing. I took two hits about a half hour before leaving the house, and I forgot where I was going several times on the way. This is the kind of strain tha...
Felt nice and heavy at first, but then felt the craziest buzz. Always get this feeling with Chem strains, never know if I’m enjoying it tbh 😂
Gave me the most hilarious munchies, laughed away stuffing my face and still am 😂
After a while I mellowed out and felt really nice, think I’ll try smoke ...
3 stars because it's "pretty good" and not spectacular like some top shelf strains. Medium in the bod, medium in the head. I have severe generalized anxiety disorder and major depressive disorder naturally and this strain helps me feel a bit better. Plus it helps alleviate some of my back pain. ...
Blackberry Chem OG by Fireline in Washington State. Tested at 29.3% THC.
Beautiful darker green buds totally covered with trichomes and strong shades of purple throughout give this strain an almost breathtaking appearance. Sprinklings of medium sized orange fibers give this bud a gorgeous “blackberr...