Avatar for Gldngrl79
Member since 2019
Nice, relaxing body high. My legs feel heavy, but my head feels light. Mentally stimulating, increased creative focus, and curiosity.
Avatar for skullerymaid
Member since 2014
Smoking the Green Line/ Fire Line Blackberry Chem OG. Agreed with iBob... virtually no odor, which I'm fine with... The high is nice, very mind numbing. I took two hits about a half hour before leaving the house, and I forgot where I was going several times on the way. This is the kind of strain tha...
Avatar for ineedeyedrops
Member since 2017
Felt nice and heavy at first, but then felt the craziest buzz. Always get this feeling with Chem strains, never know if I’m enjoying it tbh 😂 Gave me the most hilarious munchies, laughed away stuffing my face and still am 😂 After a while I mellowed out and felt really nice, think I’ll try smoke ...
Avatar for pantherstealth
Member since 2018
3 stars because it's "pretty good" and not spectacular like some top shelf strains. Medium in the bod, medium in the head. I have severe generalized anxiety disorder and major depressive disorder naturally and this strain helps me feel a bit better. Plus it helps alleviate some of my back pain. ...
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Jamiallover
Member since 2017
I adore this strain. it is a very cerebral high for me. it allows me to think on a different level. which is nice. very well worth checking out.
CreativeFocusedTalkative
Avatar for iBobs
Member since 2016
Blackberry Chem OG by Fireline in Washington State. Tested at 29.3% THC. Beautiful darker green buds totally covered with trichomes and strong shades of purple throughout give this strain an almost breathtaking appearance. Sprinklings of medium sized orange fibers give this bud a gorgeous “blackberr...
Avatar for kevindrakes
Member since 2016
chemy &amp; fruity flavor happy high good for depression good for mid dsy smoking
EuphoricHappyUplifted