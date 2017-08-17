ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blackberry Chem OG is a hybrid strain that combines the fruity, mid-level sedation of Blackberry with the gently stimulating but overall subdued Chemdawg. This strain’s unique aroma of tart chemicals and sweet fruit makes it a favorite for consumers with diverse palates. The effects are moderate on the physical and mental front, showing up as a warm haze in the mind and lightness in the body. Blackberry Chem OG lends itself to curbing minor physical discomfort and numbing the mind to repetitive tasks.  

Avatar for MicahBrewer
Member since 2016
This stuff is awesome, I haven't smoked anything like it in a long time. it's just an all around great feeling, very, very calming and relaxing, boosts your mood and it's not an overwhelming head high
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for killandwavi
Member since 2016
makes me feel like "im so happy and calm and things are good". Great for when you're really stressed or upset about something.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for pantherstealth
Member since 2018
3 stars because it's "pretty good" and not spectacular like some top shelf strains. Medium in the bod, medium in the head. I have severe generalized anxiety disorder and major depressive disorder naturally and this strain helps me feel a bit better. Plus it helps alleviate some of my back pain. ...
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for hjennifer00
Member since 2016
This is a very relaxing but buzzy high.
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for SkullyOrganics
Member since 2016
Frosty, Chemmy and earthy. This strain is the ADD cure all. If you have trouble staying focused or getting shit done, snag a bag of Blackberry Chem OG. You'll be micromanaging your life in no time. When you gotta get shit done, this is a go to strain. Don't smoke this shit come sun down, the head on...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Lineage

First strain parent
Blackberry
parent
Second strain parent
Chemdog
parent
Strain
Blackberry Chem OG

User uploaded image of Blackberry Chem OGUser uploaded image of Blackberry Chem OGUser uploaded image of Blackberry Chem OG