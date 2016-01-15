We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
skunk like diesal tones. hits a little harsh but goes strait to the dome yo! very heady and euphoric. burst of energy then slowly settles into relax ville. don't last long but the euphoria does. more hybrid to me therfore the 3 stars. If your looking for a good sativa look elsewhere.
Me personally,I was not a big fan of this strain. The taste was good but, the very heavy side affect of being anxious gave me a panic attack. I have friends with this same problem as me where I get panic attacks or anxiety attacks from strains with high negatives in; paranoia and anxious that it is ...
Just so-so for me. I'm a sativa girl and this one just didn't pack the punch of euphoria and energy I was expecting. Not much in the way of relaxation for me either. One upside-it's delicious and beautiful bud-light greens and purples blanketed in crystals and with a taste exactly as its name, black...