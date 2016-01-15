ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blackberry Diesel
  4. Reviews

Blackberry Diesel reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blackberry Diesel.

Reviews

19

Avatar for Diamonddallaspage19
Member since 2018
I tried this strain once it was pretty good and the sent was really good and I felt giggly and euphoric and uplifted and happy I recommend this strain for anyone who smoke Cannabis Sativa
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Ouroborosunltd
Member since 2016
Good flavor
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for mrgilley123
Member since 2018
Smells/tastes/looks very pleasant. Gave me a good high and still felt like interacting with people in public. Wouldn't say it's my favorite, but I'd definitely get it again.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for paddyw
Member since 2017
Definitely smokes like diesel fuel. Good daytime high, but hits pretty harsh. Pretty mellow, not anxious at all. Cerebral, active, energetic.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappy
write a review

Photos

more photos
Avatar for Fullyman1
Member since 2015
skunk like diesal tones. hits a little harsh but goes strait to the dome yo! very heady and euphoric. burst of energy then slowly settles into relax ville. don't last long but the euphoria does. more hybrid to me therfore the 3 stars. If your looking for a good sativa look elsewhere.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for djdaveathome
Member since 2017
Has a wonderful flavour and aroma. The high begins in an uplifting satisfying buzz which quickly turned into a couch session. Wonderful balance of sativa and indica characteristics.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for TheAfterMath41
Member since 2016
Me personally,I was not a big fan of this strain. The taste was good but, the very heavy side affect of being anxious gave me a panic attack. I have friends with this same problem as me where I get panic attacks or anxiety attacks from strains with high negatives in; paranoia and anxious that it is ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for NerdyMo420
Member since 2015
Just so-so for me. I'm a sativa girl and this one just didn't pack the punch of euphoria and energy I was expecting. Not much in the way of relaxation for me either. One upside-it's delicious and beautiful bud-light greens and purples blanketed in crystals and with a taste exactly as its name, black...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocused