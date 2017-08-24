ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.8 25 reviews

Blackberry Fire

Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

Blackberry Fire
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

Blackberry Fire by Purple Caper Seeds is a fuel-flavored cross of Blackberry Kush and Fire Lady. This strain was awarded 2nd place at the 2016 HempCon Cup Awards. Its terpene profile is less berry and more gas, offering sour, chemically sweetness with hints of fruit throughout. This strain’s long-lasting buzz lends itself to consumers seeking resilient physical effects.  

This strain won an award for a reason. It looks and smells exquisite and the taste is brilliantly sweet. It is strong in both head and body and works fantastic for alleviating pain and muscle cramps. I am far from a doctor but with my condition this may be having a very significant anti inflammat...
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Grew my first plants outdoors and the BKF far exceeded my expectations. This strain is magnificent! I've been a connoisseur for 40 years; and I am in love with this flower. I am a chronic pain/brain injury/multiple surgery patient and this flower hits a home run for me-- Energetic, focused, no much...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyTalkative
Heavy body buzz followed by a slight feeling of euphoria
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Great strain to grow smells like blue dream
CreativeHappy
I really enjoyed this strain. Within a couple smooth hits, I was as light as a pillow during A soft rain in June. Relaxing, calming, beautiful high.
FocusedHappyRelaxed
Blackberry Kush
Strain
Blackberry Fire

