Avatar for agtz64
Member since 2017
This strain is like my weed soulmate. if I smoke this strain before bedtime I can go mostly pain free for almost a day! It also really enhances your mood n puts you in a good headspace. Blackberry haze is a godsend.
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Longbottom_Leafly
Member since 2017
I have vaporized and smoked this strain. The smoke is very harsh. For me, the high is unremarkable. It also has a pretty bad "burnt" or "hangover" feeling afterwards. I would only smoke it if it were the last strain that I had available. I also would not smoke this right before bed. I could not fall...
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for jdogtobin
Member since 2017
smells amazing and tastes amazing!
Avatar for jdogtobin
Member since 2017
smells and tastes good. makes ur thinker work.
CreativeFocusedGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for 5mokey5antana
Member since 2016
This strain will not have you feel stoned, but is a perfect strain for on the go activities. if you want to stay home and be a couch potato this strain is not for you. After smoking this you will instantly see how this strain is a complete sativa dominant strain.
Avatar for J.Bremner5
Member since 2017
People, have your drinks ready; because this strain makes your throat feel on fire! Otherwise, it is a fairly sweet strain. Oh, and prepare for the wicked head-rush!
ArousedEnergeticHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for purplehaze000
Member since 2016
this is a nice sweet strain to really relax the body and put the mind at.co.plwte ease- the intoxication of the aroma of this strain is truly as amazing as.the effects - lite smoke with a nice relaxing mellow high is what this strain has to offer- with a calming effect and a nice taste this is one s...
Avatar for voice918
Member since 2015
Great flavors of vanilla, blackberry and sugar. Very calming, and clear. My first purple sativa! I think the keyword for this strain is balance. It's strong enough in sativa, that I can dedicate myself to creative work, but has just enough indica to create a mood of meditation and reflection. ...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry