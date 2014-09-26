We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blackberry Haze.
agtz64
Member since 2017
This strain is like my weed soulmate. if I smoke this strain before bedtime I can go mostly pain free for almost a day! It also really enhances your mood n puts you in a good headspace. Blackberry haze is a godsend.
I have vaporized and smoked this strain. The smoke is very harsh. For me, the high is unremarkable. It also has a pretty bad "burnt" or "hangover" feeling afterwards. I would only smoke it if it were the last strain that I had available. I also would not smoke this right before bed. I could not fall...
This strain will not have you feel stoned, but is a perfect strain for on the go activities. if you want to stay home and be a couch potato this strain is not for you. After smoking this you will instantly see how this strain is a complete sativa dominant strain.
this is a nice sweet strain to really relax the body and put the mind at.co.plwte ease- the intoxication of the aroma of this strain is truly as amazing as.the effects - lite smoke with a nice relaxing mellow high is what this strain has to offer- with a calming effect and a nice taste this is one s...
Great flavors of vanilla, blackberry and sugar. Very calming, and clear.
My first purple sativa!
I think the keyword for this strain is balance.
It's strong enough in sativa, that I can dedicate myself to creative work, but has just enough indica to create a mood of meditation and reflection.
...