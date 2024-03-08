Blackberry Moonshine reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blackberry Moonshine.
Blackberry Moonshine strain effects
Reported by 8 real people like you
Blackberry Moonshine strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 14% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
a........c
March 8, 2024
Creative
Focused
This is straight gas. Cerebral high, during the day it’s good for creativity and focusing but when I smoked it in the evening it got me couch locked and a little sleepy, ready to get comfy. I believe this strains main terpenes are Myrcene and Caryophyllene.
9........d
September 3, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Sleepy
It tests somewhat low but it packs a punch
M........l
May 25, 2024
Anxious
Dry eyes
I didn’t like this strain. It made my throat really dry and the high creeps up like 10 mins later. It caused a a state of panic several times. So glad I finished the bag. It’s definitely a heady high too. Wouldn’t recommend to anyone who suffers from anxiety depression of thinks too much. Didn’t make me feel good.
k........0
July 10, 2024
Got this today from SunnySide in Rockford. $135oz. Figured why not. Smell is different and the taste is right with the way it smells. Only thing is. Simply Herb is giving people shit that’s not fully cured. Otherwise. If it were. This shit here would be a GRANDSLAM!!!!
c........7
August 27, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
After a 12 hour shift..this strains helps me to do house chores, dinner, shower, then bed. Sweet smell, berry tasting, smooth inhale.
j........3
April 19, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Talkative
To hit it once is to hit it 20 times. It's very smooth. It give a light head change and causes the body to feel very relaxed.
s........b
Yesterday
Euphoric
Relaxed
really cozy strain that keeps me still on the couch and focus on stuff