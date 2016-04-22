ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blackberry Pie
  4. Reviews

Blackberry Pie reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blackberry Pie.

Reviews

18

Avatar for TZN6ix
Member since 2017
Nothing too crazy. I'd recommend this strain for beginners or the occasional smoker but if you smoke daily then this isn't for you. High disappears to quickly for me to pick this up again.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Callobg7
Member since 2019
Oh my! This is a good one. -Quick head and body high -Instant relaxation -Heavy eyelids -Dry eyes
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for aadamssmilewell
Member since 2018
One of the most potent strains I've ever witnessed. Very pleasant for the seasoned stoner. Won't make you sleepy but focused. Energy booster for sure. Just make sure you're somewhere comfortable and in familiar surroundings this strain will literally knock your lights out.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for 1kushking
Member since 2017
BlackBerry Pie is said to be a rare Hybrid. Mine was by Private Label &amp; contained 23% THC. The smell &amp; taste is a spicy, nutty, cookie dough, with wild berries. This Indica leaning Hybrid gave me a body high causing happy relaxation &amp; sleep thoughts. The hard lime green buds has lots of ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
write a review

Photos

more photos
Avatar for ArdenSmoke
Member since 2018
Pungent dank berry scent. Dark blue and purple flowers , absolutely beautiful. Very strong my girl complained it was a lil harsh but I loved it .
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for gso.herb
Member since 2018
Very dank/strong strain. Fruity Sour smell with a sweet herbal taste. Pretty looking and nice kief production.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for SpookyPuppy
Member since 2014
Great for doing stuff. Not too strong but not weak, nice head high
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for largeprime
Member since 2017
completely obliterated my anxiety. this is the best.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed