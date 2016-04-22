We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
One of the most potent strains I've ever witnessed. Very pleasant for the seasoned stoner. Won't make you sleepy but focused. Energy booster for sure. Just make sure you're somewhere comfortable and in familiar surroundings this strain will literally knock your lights out.
BlackBerry Pie is said to be a rare Hybrid. Mine was by Private Label & contained 23% THC. The smell & taste is a spicy, nutty, cookie dough, with wild berries. This Indica leaning Hybrid gave me a body high causing happy relaxation & sleep thoughts. The hard lime green buds has lots of ...