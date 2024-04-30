Blackberry Runtz Cake reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blackberry Runtz Cake.

Blackberry Runtz Cake strain effects

4 real people

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Uplifted

Blackberry Runtz Cake strain flavors

Berry

Sweet

Earthy

Blackberry Runtz Cake strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress

Blackberry Runtz Cake reviews

April 30, 2024
Rolled a couple grams of these with tobacco it tastes floral like with some earthy tones in it very good
2 people found this helpful
September 28, 2024
Such a great strain and no comments? I do recommend this strain as it tastes like candy and gives you an euphoria also takes stress away and anxiety. I finish work I will put some bud in the vape and now time to enjoy. 💨🍃😎 Hit the "helpful" button and make me happy ;)
2 people found this helpful
July 23, 2024
Personal favorite. Love everything about it. Tastes just like candy and hits hard. Real euphoric strain right there.
1 person found this helpful

