Blackberry Runtz Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blackberry Runtz Cake.
Blackberry Runtz Cake strain effects
k........0
April 30, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Rolled a couple grams of these with tobacco it tastes floral like with some earthy tones in it very good
s........s
September 28, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Such a great strain and no comments? I do recommend this strain as it tastes like candy and gives you an euphoria also takes stress away and anxiety. I finish work I will put some bud in the vape and now time to enjoy. 💨🍃😎 Hit the "helpful" button and make me happy ;)
S........2
July 23, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Personal favorite. Love everything about it. Tastes just like candy and hits hard. Real euphoric strain right there.