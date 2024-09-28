stock photo similar to Blackberry Runtz Cake
Hybrid

Blackberry Runtz Cake

aka Blackberry Runtz

Blackberry Runtz Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between  Runtz Cake and Blackberry Kush. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica, offering a well-balanced combination of effects and flavors that cater to a diverse range of cannabis enthusiasts. Blackberry Runtz Cake typically boasts a moderate to high THC content, often averaging around 22%. This makes it an appealing choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers seeking a well-rounded and enjoyable experience. Leafly customers report that Blackberry Runtz Cake's effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and uplifted. This strain is renowned for its mood-enhancing properties, providing a sense of calm and happiness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blackberry Runtz Cake to manage symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Its balanced sativa and indica genetics offer therapeutic relief without excessive sedation, making it versatile for addressing various conditions. Bred by Purple Caper, Blackberry Runtz Cake features flavors like sweet, fruity, and a prominent blackberry undertone, characteristic of its Blackberry Kush lineage. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its fruity and earthy aroma. The average price of Blackberry Runtz Cake typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram, providing accessibility for those looking for a flavorful and enjoyable cannabis experience. Blackberry Runtz Cake is a well-balanced hybrid strain known for its delightful flavor profile and versatile effects. If you've had the opportunity to try Blackberry Runtz Cake, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Blackberry Runtz Cake

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Blackberry Runtz Cake strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Uplifted

Blackberry Runtz Cake strain flavors

Loading...

Berry

Loading...

Sweet

Loading...

Earthy

Blackberry Runtz Cake strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Blackberry Runtz Cake products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Blackberry Runtz Cake near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Blackberry Runtz Cake strain reviews4

September 28, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Such a great strain and no comments? I do recommend this strain as it tastes like candy and gives you an euphoria also takes stress away and anxiety. I finish work I will put some bud in the vape and now time to enjoy. 💨🍃😎 Hit the "helpful" button and make me happy ;)
2 people found this helpful
April 30, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Rolled a couple grams of these with tobacco it tastes floral like with some earthy tones in it very good
2 people found this helpful
July 23, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
Personal favorite. Love everything about it. Tastes just like candy and hits hard. Real euphoric strain right there.
1 person found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Blackberry Runtz Cake strain genetics