Blacklight #1 is a flavorful hybrid bred by Exotic Genetix, created from the vibrant pairing of Falcon 9 × Purple Churro. This strain stands out for its rich dessert-forward terpene profile that blends sweet berry and creamy pastry notes with hints of citrus and subtle spice. The aroma is bold and sweet, filling the air with sugary fruit and doughy dessert undertones. On the palate, Blacklight #1 delivers a smooth mix of sweet berries, creamy vanilla pastry, and light citrus zest on the finish. The high typically begins with a happy, euphoric cerebral lift that brightens mood and encourages creativity before settling into a relaxing body calm that stays smooth and balanced. With its sweet dessert flavor and enjoyable hybrid effects, Blacklight #1 is a great choice for social sessions, creative activities, or a flavorful smoke any time of day. If you’ve tried Blacklight #1, leave a review and let others know what you think!