I picked up an 1/8 to n the 4th and I’m writing this on the 5th it’s as of right now in my top 5 of all time. The way it smells is something out of this world. It tastes amazing a RaW cone with about a gram burned for hour and half. You feel the effects almost instantly I was rocked when it was half way. If anyone comes across it get it even if it’s a little pricey if you love weed then the price won’t matter!