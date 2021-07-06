Blanco reviews

Blanco strain effects

Feelings

Focused

Creative

Euphoric

Blanco strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    25% of people say it helps with Stress

July 6, 2021
I picked up an 1/8 to n the 4th and I’m writing this on the 5th it’s as of right now in my top 5 of all time. The way it smells is something out of this world. It tastes amazing a RaW cone with about a gram burned for hour and half. You feel the effects almost instantly I was rocked when it was half way. If anyone comes across it get it even if it’s a little pricey if you love weed then the price won’t matter!
22 people found this helpful
July 24, 2021
Blanco has a slight pomegranate flavor and provides a fairly long lasting, euphoric high.
15 people found this helpful
November 13, 2021
It tastes strong but pleasant. It hits quick but before I knew it I was really laid back. More than usual so definitely indica dominant. Very good.
12 people found this helpful
August 1, 2021
Picked it up Friday, smoked some of it Saturday, Sunday had to go back in more, been smoking 32 years, easily in my top 5
4 people found this helpful
November 19, 2022
Tastes unique in a really good way. I dont get the energetic vibe. It feels more like a solid hybrid with a creeper indica finish. Im an indica lover. This is straight up fire. Best Lemonade strain. The bag I got is a 30.64% thc with a huge 3.08% terpines.
4 people found this helpful
October 29, 2022
Blanco by Cookies NJ absolutely killing the game! Strong head high, weighty eyes, relaxing body stone followup. Must have if you can grab it!
4 people found this helpful
February 26, 2022
I never though working out while high was really possible. The most energizing strains I’ve tried and super euphoric at the same time. It’s expensive but worth every penny.
4 people found this helpful
December 7, 2022
Honestly, one of the strongest and noticeable highs I've had in a while. It CAN get "spins" if you smoke and drink. I find that less is more with this one. But, even when you get 'too high you never feel concerned about it...it just gives you a reason to go do something like wash the dishes or vacuum till the spinning calms down. Very pleasant strain. Maybe top 3 for me.
4 people found this helpful

