HybridTHC 27%CBG 1%
Blanco
aka Blanco Cookies
Blanco is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of Wedding Cake and Sirius Chem D. Blanco is 27% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, uplifted, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blanco when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Lemonnade, Blanco features flavors like butter, tea, and wood. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Blanco typically ranges from $20–$65. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blanco, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Blanco strain effects
Blanco strain flavors
Blanco strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
