HybridTHC 27%CBG 1%

Blanco

aka Blanco Cookies

Blanco is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of Wedding Cake and Sirius Chem D. Blanco is 27% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, uplifted, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blanco when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Lemonnade, Blanco features flavors like butter, tea, and wood. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Blanco typically ranges from $20–$65. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blanco, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Blanco strain effects

Feelings

Focused

Creative

Euphoric

Blanco strain helps with

  • Anxiety
  • Depression
  • Stress
Blanco strain reviews29

July 6, 2021
Loading...Focused
I picked up an 1/8 to n the 4th and I’m writing this on the 5th it’s as of right now in my top 5 of all time. The way it smells is something out of this world. It tastes amazing a RaW cone with about a gram burned for hour and half. You feel the effects almost instantly I was rocked when it was half way. If anyone comes across it get it even if it’s a little pricey if you love weed then the price won’t matter!
July 24, 2021
Blanco has a slight pomegranate flavor and provides a fairly long lasting, euphoric high.
November 13, 2021
It tastes strong but pleasant. It hits quick but before I knew it I was really laid back. More than usual so definitely indica dominant. Very good.
Strain spotlight