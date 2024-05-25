Blast Chiller is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Daywrecker and The Menthol. Blast Chiller is 50% sativa and 50% indica. This strain is a creation of WyEast Farms, a breeder known for producing frosty and potent strains. Blast Chiller is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent and relaxing smoke. Leafly customers tell us Blast Chiller effects include relaxing, pain-relief, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blast Chiller when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and anxiety. Bred by WyEast Farms, Blast Chiller features flavors like gassy, pine, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is menthol, which gives it a refreshing and cooling effect. The average price of Blast Chiller typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Blast Chiller is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and velvety smoking experience. It has dense and lime green buds that are covered with orange hairs and purple hues. The aroma of this strain is earthy and cacao-like, with hints of hazelnut and cream. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blast Chiller, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.