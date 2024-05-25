I loved how fresh this was!! I smoked the what has to be one of the biggest buds of blast chiller. It was crazy 8 gram frosty trichomes everywhere taste so good it was amazing and sticky. Thc on mine was 28 or so about 3% terpenes and 34% total cannabinoids!! Flipping insanely good. I have smoke for over 30 years and what I've tasted from glacier so far has been amazing and some of the best bud I've ever smoked

3 people found this helpful helpful report