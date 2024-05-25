Blast Chiller reviews
K........6
May 25, 2024
Focused
Happy
Talkative
Uplifted
I loved how fresh this was!! I smoked the what has to be one of the biggest buds of blast chiller. It was crazy 8 gram frosty trichomes everywhere taste so good it was amazing and sticky. Thc on mine was 28 or so about 3% terpenes and 34% total cannabinoids!! Flipping insanely good. I have smoke for over 30 years and what I've tasted from glacier so far has been amazing and some of the best bud I've ever smoked
r........2
May 4, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
Tried this from Glacier Cannabis in Michigan. Very strong and great sativa hybrid effects. I felt very uplifted without being anxious and paranoid like some sativa dominant strains
b........5
February 1, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
On first smoke this strain left me feeling relaxed. As the high peaked and mellowed out it left me feeling more creative and easier to focus while still relaxed. I only smoked a bowls worth so it wasn't much but you certainly don't need it with this strain!
j........0
March 9, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
Talkative
Super smooth, great high! Wonderful smell as well. Definitely buying again.
W........t
December 11, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
very smooth hits, good flavor, and great high.
T........8
July 23, 2023
Relaxed
Headache
First off really pretty and unique nugs. Darker flower that’s looks dipped in sugar. Taste of pine and menthol lead to strong head high. My head felt like it was full of helium. But beware this a creeper and soon enough I succumbed to couch lock. Pretty bud just not my type of smoke.