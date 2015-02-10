ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blissful Wizard reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blissful Wizard.

Effects

73 people reported 637 effects
Happy 69%
Euphoric 64%
Relaxed 57%
Uplifted 56%
Focused 39%
Stress 34%
Depression 32%
Pain 26%
Anxiety 26%
Fatigue 16%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 12%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 5%

Reviews

This had me slapped. This has me slapped rn lmao. Im very focused, currently trying to figure out what Great What album I’m currently listening to. It also send you on a trip. Great hybrid, highly recommend
FocusedGigglyRelaxedUplifted
Enjoyed this strain a lot. I got shatter by Prism.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Beautiful purple tinted and covered in crystals. perfect night time strain to stay asleep.
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
The high does not last very long.
Photos

So tingly!! smells beautiful!!
ArousedEuphoricTingly
This is a very balanced strain that I find simultaneously relaxing and energizing. Its flavor reminds me of classic headies from the days of getting mystery strains that were rarely identified by name (it was a simpler time).
ArousedCreativeEnergeticHappyRelaxed
If weed was Dumbledore; this would be him.
RelaxedSleepyTalkative
FANTASTIC any time strain when you're looking for just a good solid happy high. pretty neat to look at too. I've had it from 2 places and both had the same effects. this is one of my go to strains when I want something tasty to get me LIT. Also def helped me with nausea.
EuphoricHappy