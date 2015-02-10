We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Happy 69%
Euphoric 64%
Relaxed 57%
Uplifted 56%
Focused 39%
Stress 34%
Depression 32%
Pain 26%
Anxiety 26%
Fatigue 16%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 12%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 5%
Reviews
101
ThePhotoHut
Member since 2020
This had me slapped. This has me slapped rn lmao. Im very focused, currently trying to figure out what Great What album I’m currently listening to. It also send you on a trip. Great hybrid, highly recommend
This is a very balanced strain that I find simultaneously relaxing and energizing. Its flavor reminds me of classic headies from the days of getting mystery strains that were rarely identified by name (it was a simpler time).
FANTASTIC any time strain when you're looking for just a good solid happy high. pretty neat to look at too. I've had it from 2 places and both had the same effects. this is one of my go to strains when I want something tasty to get me LIT. Also def helped me with nausea.