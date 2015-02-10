ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.7 104 reviews

Blissful Wizard

Blissful Wizard

Blissful Wizard by The Captain’s Connection is a potent hybrid strain that crosses Captain's Cookies and Girl Scout Cookies in a decadent fusion of lemon, lime, and cream flavors. With a soaring THC content that won this strain 1st place in the 2015 SoCal Cannabis Cup as a non-solvent hash, Blissful Wizard is the only healing potion you’ll need to eliminate stubborn aches, pains, nausea, and appetite loss. This flavorful hybrid helps conjure a happy headspace in which life’s stressors are obliterated by a blast of otherworldly euphoria. 

 

Effects

73 people reported 637 effects
Happy 69%
Euphoric 64%
Relaxed 57%
Uplifted 56%
Focused 39%
Stress 34%
Depression 32%
Pain 26%
Anxiety 26%
Fatigue 16%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 12%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 5%

Reviews

104

Avatar for curtismty
Member since 2016
My first time experience with "blissful Wizard." Although it's classified as a hybrid with 50% indica and 50% setiva, it's head-high happyness brought me to an energetic, social state where my anxiety was drained from my head and filled up with reason, understanding of my surroundings, willingness t...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Kgibson2323
Member since 2015
Hits you like a dab!! This stuff is soon potent so I recommend only Experienced smokers give this girl a whirl cause she sure packs quite the punch!! The smell itself will blow you away!! Not to mention the abundance of trichomes!!! Up at the top of my list!!
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Canabism
Member since 2016
This strain was one of my favorites. Being stoned looking at the stars was amazing memories. Definitely 1 of my top 5s
CreativeEuphoricTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for gangagal
Member since 2012
Blissful Wizard is a god send. It reminds me of Blue Dream in it's cerebral indica leaning stone. I found myself relaxed, talking non-stop to my roommate, then endlessly watching YouTube dance videos for hours past my usual bedtime. You'll feel both blissful and wizardly. I promise. Shout out to A...
HappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Kateri424
Member since 2014
very medicinal strain. I love the High CBD content helped with anxiety stress and depression.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

Strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Blissful Wizard
Strain child
Harry Potter
child

The 2015 SoCal Cannabis Cup Winners
The 2015 SoCal Cannabis Cup Winners