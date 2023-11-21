Blood Honey reviews
Blood Honey strain effects
Blood Honey strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
Blood Honey reviews
c........4
November 21, 2023
Creative
Dry mouth
Very good taste and great high
2........h
January 5, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
I have 3 oz of this in live resin wax it’s super floral and sweet with a hint of pepper and fuel it’s amazing for a day time smoke helps me wake up also helps greatly with my anxiety associated with my autism
k........0
February 20, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Straight up 🔥. Super floral gassy smell, but the taste..🤯The floral earthy, even little bit of soap aftertaste(The true stoners no what i mean) For me, straight up gas, triple AAA+ sh.. , top shelf...🔝 For me the the high is stimulating, a mellow but still active high. But it' have to say, it's not for everyone. The taste is really overwhelming for some. ps; Even i can't smoke this everyday.😵💫 Good for those special sessions🫠😵🤤 Your going to hate it the taste, our your going to like it..💚