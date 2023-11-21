stock photo similar to Blood Honey
Hybrid

Blood Honey

Blood Honey is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Forbidden Fruit and Red Runtz. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Blood Honey is known to have a THC content of around 20%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Blood Honey features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Blood Honey typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Blood Honey's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blood Honey, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Blood Honey strain effects

Feelings

Creative

Energetic

Talkative

Blood Honey strain helps with

  • Lack of appetite
    50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
Blood Honey strain reviews4

November 21, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Dry mouth
Very good taste and great high
January 5, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
I have 3 oz of this in live resin wax it’s super floral and sweet with a hint of pepper and fuel it’s amazing for a day time smoke helps me wake up also helps greatly with my anxiety associated with my autism
February 20, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Straight up 🔥. Super floral gassy smell, but the taste..🤯The floral earthy, even little bit of soap aftertaste(The true stoners no what i mean) For me, straight up gas, triple AAA+ sh.. , top shelf...🔝 For me the the high is stimulating, a mellow but still active high. But it' have to say, it's not for everyone. The taste is really overwhelming for some. ps; Even i can't smoke this everyday.😵‍💫 Good for those special sessions🫠😵🤤 Your going to hate it the taste, our your going to like it..💚
Read all reviews

