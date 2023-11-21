Straight up 🔥. Super floral gassy smell, but the taste..🤯The floral earthy, even little bit of soap aftertaste(The true stoners no what i mean) For me, straight up gas, triple AAA+ sh.. , top shelf...🔝 For me the the high is stimulating, a mellow but still active high. But it' have to say, it's not for everyone. The taste is really overwhelming for some. ps; Even i can't smoke this everyday.😵‍💫 Good for those special sessions🫠😵🤤 Your going to hate it the taste, our your going to like it..💚