Blood Honey
Blood Honey effects are mostly energizing.
Blood Honey is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Forbidden Fruit and Red Runtz. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Blood Honey is known to have a THC content of around 20%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Blood Honey features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Blood Honey typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Blood Honey's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blood Honey, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
Blood Honey strain reviews4
c........4
November 21, 2023
Creative
Dry mouth
2........h
January 5, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
k........0
February 20, 2024
Creative
Euphoric