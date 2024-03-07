Blood Moon reviews
- 37% of people say it helps with Depression
- 37% of people say it helps with Stress
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
j........n
March 7, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
New favorite strain and im an experienced smoker
j........2
April 10, 2024
Euphoric
Tingly
1g kaviar blood moon 35% Will slap your taste buds my cuz said it's dangerously fire it's definitely a slap up side the fave also windy city mints is better than blood moon as far as terps imo but effect goes to blood moon it has taste but windy city has superior taste but less effect overall get it if you want to get really medicated if it's at +34%thc
l........o
May 18, 2024
Hungry
Very impressed with this strain. Good taste, great high
j........8
June 25, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Great flavor on this strain! Strong orange peel smell with slight notes of mint. Really tasty orange flavor and super smooth. 100% would buy again! Cookies always has great flavors!
G........o
July 26, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
i got a blood moon og cart by the essence (verano) and it hits soo smooth. heavy high behind the eyes. relaxing. reminded me of gelato
f........7
October 18, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I love this! It has a nice orange taste and it makes me happy.