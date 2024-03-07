Blood Moon reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blood Moon.

Blood Moon strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Uplifted

Blood Moon strain helps with

  • Depression
    37% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    37% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    37% of people say it helps with Anxiety

March 7, 2024
New favorite strain and im an experienced smoker
2 people found this helpful
April 10, 2024
1g kaviar blood moon 35% Will slap your taste buds my cuz said it's dangerously fire it's definitely a slap up side the fave also windy city mints is better than blood moon as far as terps imo but effect goes to blood moon it has taste but windy city has superior taste but less effect overall get it if you want to get really medicated if it's at +34%thc
2 people found this helpful
May 18, 2024
Very impressed with this strain. Good taste, great high
June 25, 2024
Great flavor on this strain! Strong orange peel smell with slight notes of mint. Really tasty orange flavor and super smooth. 100% would buy again! Cookies always has great flavors!
July 26, 2024
i got a blood moon og cart by the essence (verano) and it hits soo smooth. heavy high behind the eyes. relaxing. reminded me of gelato
October 18, 2024
I love this! It has a nice orange taste and it makes me happy.

