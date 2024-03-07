stock photo similar to Blood Moon
Hybrid

Blood Moon

aka Bloodmoon

Blood Moon is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between EmergenC and Kush Mints. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Blood Moon is 22.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics and Cookies, the average price of Blood Moon typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Blood Moon’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blood Moon, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Blood Moon strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Uplifted

Blood Moon strain helps with

  • Depression
    37% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    37% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Blood Moon strain reviews8

March 7, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
New favorite strain and im an experienced smoker
2 people found this helpful
April 10, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Tingly
1g kaviar blood moon 35% Will slap your taste buds my cuz said it's dangerously fire it's definitely a slap up side the fave also windy city mints is better than blood moon as far as terps imo but effect goes to blood moon it has taste but windy city has superior taste but less effect overall get it if you want to get really medicated if it's at +34%thc
2 people found this helpful
May 18, 2024
Loading...Hungry
Very impressed with this strain. Good taste, great high
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight