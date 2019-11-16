ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by DNA Genetics for their Sorbet lineup, Blood Orange Sorbet is a cross between the famous Tangie and Sorbet. This cross takes the distinct citrus flavor profile of Tangie and adds a smooth creaminess that makes for a mouthwatering treat. The strain is a sativa-dominant hybrid that produces dense colas resulting in a relaxing and happy high. Blood Orange Sorbet may keep you grinning ear to ear as you enjoy a high that makes everything feel right.

 

