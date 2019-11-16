Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Bred by DNA Genetics for their Sorbet lineup, Blood Orange Sorbet is a cross between the famous Tangie and Sorbet. This cross takes the distinct citrus flavor profile of Tangie and adds a smooth creaminess that makes for a mouthwatering treat. The strain is a sativa-dominant hybrid that produces dense colas resulting in a relaxing and happy high. Blood Orange Sorbet may keep you grinning ear to ear as you enjoy a high that makes everything feel right.