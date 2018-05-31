We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
A strain I keep going back for. For me it’s a euphoric, happy, cerebral high. I get a bit of energy from it but I feel that’s because my mind starts processing thoughts differently. I highly suggest it as an evening strain that will flood your mind with ideas, but not in a busy way. I feel pretty ca...
Very nice indeed, was not expecting the sweet berry smell as it didnt have a strong pungent smell just sitting in the jar. After breaking it up though it smelled wonderful and smoked super smooth almost leaving an after taste similar to the white, mixed with berry. Nice smooth couch lock high, defin...
You can NEVER go wrong with LA KUSH! This Hybrid contained 25% THC & the buds were a thing of beauty. Golden amber peach fuzz hairs & trichomes covered the lime green with a touch of purple buds.Had short bright orange fire pistils. The sweet, berry, & diesel smell & taste had me u...