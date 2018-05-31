ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bloodwalker reviews

Reviews

14

Avatar for Itsajason
Member since 2018
A pretty average strain not gonna lie. It wakes you up definitely and doesn’t stimulate your appetite as much as other strains do. Enjoyable and helps a bit with depression.
Avatar for Jollygreenjulia
Member since 2016
A strain I keep going back for. For me it’s a euphoric, happy, cerebral high. I get a bit of energy from it but I feel that’s because my mind starts processing thoughts differently. I highly suggest it as an evening strain that will flood your mind with ideas, but not in a busy way. I feel pretty ca...
Avatar for 419plus1
Member since 2015
This was very nice to look at and even better to smoke. Nice thick smooth smoke. Relaxing and calming effect
EuphoricRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Jmartin11160
Member since 2019
This strain is great to relax and hangout or even to go to sleep.
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Age37
Member since 2018
I need tht heavy indica strains to get me through the day this hit my very short list on perfect flower
Avatar for CircleJerk
Member since 2016
Very nice indeed, was not expecting the sweet berry smell as it didnt have a strong pungent smell just sitting in the jar. After breaking it up though it smelled wonderful and smoked super smooth almost leaving an after taste similar to the white, mixed with berry. Nice smooth couch lock high, defin...
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for 1kushking
Member since 2017
You can NEVER go wrong with LA KUSH! This Hybrid contained 25% THC &amp; the buds were a thing of beauty. Golden amber peach fuzz hairs &amp; trichomes covered the lime green with a touch of purple buds.Had short bright orange fire pistils. The sweet, berry, &amp; diesel smell &amp; taste had me u...
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for lilac-robot
Member since 2018
Relaxing and uplifting. New favorite of mine.
CreativeHappyRelaxedUplifted