Hybrid

4.7 15 reviews

Bloodwalker

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 15 reviews

Bloodwalker

Bloodwalker is an indica-dominant hybrid from Los Angeles Kush. Developed by crossing Mazar x Blueberry (f.k.a. Skywalker) and Cherry Pie, Bloodwalker offers a relaxing, euphoric high that makes it an excellent choice for a walk through the woods or an afternoon at the lake. The flavor predominately highlights the Cherry Pie genetics with a strong, sweet berry taste followed by subtle diesel undertones. Its aroma is a balance of both worlds, exhibiting notes of sweet cherry and diesel gas.

Lineage

First strain parent
Mazar x Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
Cherry Pie
parent
Strain
Bloodwalker

