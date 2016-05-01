ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Clhawks3223
Member since 2019
Amazing strain of bud. Taste great &amp; has a nice balanced high between an indica &amp; sativa feel. 👍🏼
ArousedEuphoricGigglyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Samemch602
Member since 2018
So this one made me feel so relaxed. I also love how amazing it makes me see life. It is like the movie limited. I can see colors so much brighter!!! It was harsh to smoke in a bong. it also made my mouth dry and eyes super dry. I wasnt hungry at all which is a first, instead super thirsty!
EuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for CannibasQueen59
Member since 2018
Even though this strain is a 65/35% Indica dominant Hybrid, its still a very nice "high", as the Indica factor really sets the tone for that cerebral rush - trickle down effect of relief. I only use the term "even though" because for the most part I am not a Indica smoker, as they tend to put me to ...
HappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for xblackrobx
Member since 2015
Decent scent (almost like a wine!), meh bag appeal, meh smoke. Honestly didn't really do much for me, helped my back pain some but kind of a dull body and head high, made me foggy with no other real effects.
Avatar for GxA
Member since 2017
The effects hit super hard after the first smoke. Very very relaxing. I was looking for a strain to help me sleep and this strain has been perfect. It won't completely knock you out and will allow you to enjoy a good buzz before nodding off.
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for 1970AMX
Member since 2017
I find this strain very good at keeping the pain down... Would rate it at 5*+
Avatar for mystic49778
Member since 2016
wow! knocked me out! great for my hand pain and neck pain for sure. I have arthritis so a flower that is not too harsh and took care of my pain right away is awesome 👍
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for shawntlee
Member since 2016
good meds just didnt help with relaxing
