So this one made me feel so relaxed. I also love how amazing it makes me see life. It is like the movie limited. I can see colors so much brighter!!! It was harsh to smoke in a bong. it also made my mouth dry and eyes super dry. I wasnt hungry at all which is a first, instead super thirsty!
Even though this strain is a 65/35% Indica dominant Hybrid, its still a very nice "high", as the Indica factor really sets the tone for that cerebral rush - trickle down effect of relief. I only use the term "even though" because for the most part I am not a Indica smoker, as they tend to put me to ...
Decent scent (almost like a wine!), meh bag appeal, meh smoke. Honestly didn't really do much for me, helped my back pain some but kind of a dull body and head high, made me foggy with no other real effects.
The effects hit super hard after the first smoke. Very very relaxing. I was looking for a strain to help me sleep and this strain has been perfect. It won't completely knock you out and will allow you to enjoy a good buzz before nodding off.