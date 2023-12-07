Blue Blockers reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Blockers.
Blue Blockers strain effects
Blue Blockers strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 10% of people say it helps with Depression
c........2
December 7, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Blue Blockers is the strain that made me sign up to post a review. Amazing taste, really mellowing for anxiety and helps level out my issues with focusing. I pick this up everytime I hit the Dispo for those reasons. this strain also put me on to District Cannabis and with that also being said the flower and carts I scoop from D.C. never disappoint.
t........t
August 12, 2023
Relaxed
Sweet light tasting, body high, relaxing mellow
Z........6
September 26, 2023
Focused
Happy
Taste left a bit to be desired, but it didn't taste bad by any means. The high was great, really helped my arthritis and its like 28%! Definitely grab it if your on the fence.
r........5
January 28, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
One hit high for 8 hours Highly recommend. I'm a cancer patient I will purchase this again !
S........r
March 23, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Very heavy strain. Good head buzz. Its a very sedating strain, you will get lost in your thoughts really quick.
t........a
August 16, 2024
Happy
Sleepy
Blueberry + Northern Lights. Perhaps the best indica hybrid, great purple tones accompanying a sleepy but focused high, very talkative and warm
z........j
January 29, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Got to try in as live rosin cart in Missouri from VIBE and it was really good. Very sweet blueberry muffin and old school kush on the back end a taste hard to beat. A great relaxing euphoric buzz you can feel all over. great for after long day or lazy day definitely worth a try.
r........9
December 15, 2023
I must have got a bad batch because it's extremely dry, has zero smell and zero taste. Did nothing for me. Waste of money.