Blue Brick Road reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Brick Road.

Blue Brick Road strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Talkative

Uplifted

Blue Brick Road strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Fatigue
    20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Bipolar disorder
    20% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder

Today
This is what I've been looking for!! I laughed for 2 hours!! I laughed until I had tears... I was convinced this stuff didn't exist anymore definitely recommend you must try
March 26, 2024
Hits quick.. smiling for no reason
July 20, 2024
This strain is very nice. It leave your body leveled but still feel the high. Is reminds me of blue dream but honestly maybe a little better. Good strain to smoke with at a get together with friends. Doesn’t make you lazy but doesn’t not let you be lazy if that makes sense. A must try.
February 14, 2024
Perfect for go through any daylight
March 2, 2024
Great for all day high! Grab like 2/3 1/8th's wen I see it on the list. Smacks you in the face BLOODSHOT eyes 👀👀 really great high love this strain..

