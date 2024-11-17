Blue Brick Road reviews
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 20% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
s........p
Today
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
This is what I've been looking for!! I laughed for 2 hours!! I laughed until I had tears... I was convinced this stuff didn't exist anymore definitely recommend you must try
F........r
March 26, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
Hits quick.. smiling for no reason
6........g
July 20, 2024
Focused
Happy
Talkative
This strain is very nice. It leave your body leveled but still feel the high. Is reminds me of blue dream but honestly maybe a little better. Good strain to smoke with at a get together with friends. Doesn’t make you lazy but doesn’t not let you be lazy if that makes sense. A must try.
r........1
February 14, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Perfect for go through any daylight
k........g
March 2, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Relaxed
Great for all day high! Grab like 2/3 1/8th's wen I see it on the list. Smacks you in the face BLOODSHOT eyes 👀👀 really great high love this strain..