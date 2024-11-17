stock photo similar to Blue Brick Road
HybridTHC 19.5%CBD

Blue Brick Road

aka Blueberry Brick Road, Blue Dream Road

Blue Brick Road is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Dream and Yellow Brick Road. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Blue Brick Road is 19.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Blue Brick Road typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Blue Brick Road’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Brick Road, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Blue Brick Road strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Talkative

Uplifted

Blue Brick Road strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Fatigue
    20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Bipolar disorder
    20% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
Blue Brick Road strain reviews5

Today
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
This is what I've been looking for!! I laughed for 2 hours!! I laughed until I had tears... I was convinced this stuff didn't exist anymore definitely recommend you must try
March 26, 2024
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Talkative
Hits quick.. smiling for no reason
July 20, 2024
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Talkative
This strain is very nice. It leave your body leveled but still feel the high. Is reminds me of blue dream but honestly maybe a little better. Good strain to smoke with at a get together with friends. Doesn’t make you lazy but doesn’t not let you be lazy if that makes sense. A must try.
Blue Brick Road strain genetics

Strain parent
Bd
Blue Dream
parent
Blue Brick Road
BBR
Blue Brick Road