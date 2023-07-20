Blue Coffee reviews
c........2
July 20, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
big nice buds, very colorful very dense, really put my head in the clouds
G........8
August 7, 2024
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
Took a few hits and I was shocked.To find it not to be an over whelming buzz. It felt like a combination of a good head high, mixed with a nice body high. Mellowed the pain, got me relaxed and hit like adhd meds, but a heck of a lot better. lol I could still function as a person, while being high.
w........s
October 19, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Uplifted
I'm a experienced long time smoker , the first hit got me zonked.i usually like indica.
q........o
August 1, 2024
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I use Leafly for reviews before I buy flower all the time so I figured I’d make an account finally, especially because this strain has almost no reviews. I got a zip of this and it’s great! It’s a heavy hitter but in terms of body pain and things like that. It’s super relaxing, not a super strong head high. Overall I really like it, I think this would be great for mornings or if you have to do social stuff! Definitely helped mellow my anxiety out ☺️
g........5
December 20, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Very sticky, very potent. more of a chill high but not a couch lock
s........8
September 7, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
It’s very tasty-great for relaxing and especially pain.
s........6
Today
Euphoric
Relaxed
Despite its mix matched indica/sativa ratio, this is a pretty standard hybrid. It has hints of vanilla, earthy notes, and sweet spice. An overall good balance, it cleared my head but also kept me sleepy for the night
h........5
December 27, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Sleepy
The High is instant and in my personal use my eyes get heavy and my body get the slight affect of tingling. It helps a lot with my lower back pain and also helps me manage my stress