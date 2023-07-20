I use Leafly for reviews before I buy flower all the time so I figured I’d make an account finally, especially because this strain has almost no reviews. I got a zip of this and it’s great! It’s a heavy hitter but in terms of body pain and things like that. It’s super relaxing, not a super strong head high. Overall I really like it, I think this would be great for mornings or if you have to do social stuff! Definitely helped mellow my anxiety out ☺️