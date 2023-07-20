Blue Coffee
Blue Coffee is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Dream and Coffee Creamer. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Blue Coffee has a stimulating and uplifting effect that can boost your mood and energy levels. It’s a great strain for morning use or when you need a creative spark. Blue Coffee is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike. Leafly customers tell us Blue Coffee effects include feeling happy, focused, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blue Coffee when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and stress. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Blue Coffee features flavors like blueberry, vanilla, and coffee. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which gives it a citrusy and sweet aroma. The average price of Blue Coffee typically ranges from $35-$50 per eighth. Blue Coffee is a rare and exotic strain that can be hard to find, but it’s worth the search for its delicious taste and potent effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Coffee, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
