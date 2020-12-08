Blue Coral reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Coral.
Blue Coral effects
Show all
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
3 people reported 13 effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
Tingly
66% of people report feeling tingly
Hungry
66% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety