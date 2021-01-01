Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Blue Dragon Desert Frost

Blue Dragon Desert Frost

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
HybridTHC 18%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Myrcene
No effects reported

Blue Dragon Desert Frost is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Blue Dragon Desert Frost - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Blue Dragon Desert Frost near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Blue Dragon Desert Frost effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1 people reported 1 effects
Anxiety
100% of people say it helps with anxiety

Similar to Blue Dragon Desert Frost

Show me all similar strains
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

AVAILABLE IN YOUR AREA
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Blue Dragon Desert Frost reviews1

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight