Strawberry Remedy #9 is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Strawberry Fields and Blue Dragon Desert Frost. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, happy, and euphoric. Strawberry Remedy #9 has 15% THC and 12% CBD. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene.