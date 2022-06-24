Strawberry Remedy #9
Strawberry Remedy #9 effects are mostly energizing.
Strawberry Remedy #9 potency is higher THC than average.
Strawberry Remedy #9 is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Strawberry Fields and Blue Dragon Desert Frost. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, happy, and euphoric. Strawberry Remedy #9 has 15% THC and 12% CBD. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Strawberry Remedy #9, before let us know! Leave a review.
Strawberry Remedy #9 strain effects
Strawberry Remedy #9 strain flavors
Strawberry Remedy #9 strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
