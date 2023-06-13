Blue Face reviews
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 14% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
M........5
June 13, 2023
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
In all definitely a Stoney strain no doubt, a bit harsh for me nothing ridiculous though. Hit me almost instantly two tokes I was high. “ fig-farms” for the most part impressed potency wise, but as far as looks smell appearance if you will…. “ I was expecting more that’s all. “ don’t take away from the fact it’s danky ass smoke try some 💨 👌🏼….
c........1
September 19, 2023
Creative
Hungry
Solid strain for fellow connoissuers to try! Smell and taste is lemon pinesol and berry gas. The high leans strongly to the sativa side - feels something like skydiving (I’ve never been, but you get it). Cheers
c........6
May 29, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Amazing strain!! Little bit in the head and then moves to a nice relaxing but not couch locked. Yep and that’s about it.
k........v
July 5, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
quality strain
n........5
July 28, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
One of the best strains I've had from fig farms
a........q
February 27, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Didn’t seem to get my that high but it did have a nice calming effect. I found that I was ready for bed after smoking. Didn’t make me that hungry either. I would say the taste wasn’t terrible but once you took a couple hits it did start to taste gross.