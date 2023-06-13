HybridTHC 24%CBG 1%
Blue Face
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Blue Face effects are mostly calming.
Blue Face potency is higher THC than average.
Blue Face is a cannabis strain from Fig Farms of Oakland, CA that won Best in Show at The Emerald Cup 2023. Fig Farms selected Blue Face from a pack of Animal Face seeds, bred by Seed Junky Genetics. Blue Face refers to the dark, purplish-blue dapples of the heavily resinous bud. Blue Face is descended from Face Off OG, kept by Archive Seeds; and that relative best describes Blue Face's searing, face-ripping lemon-gas smell, and intense sativa-hybrid effect. Prepare to go beast mode.
Blue Face strain effects
Blue Face strain helps with
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 14% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
Blue Face strain reviews8
M........5
June 13, 2023
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
c........1
September 19, 2023
Creative
Hungry
c........6
May 29, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused