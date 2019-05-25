ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blue Fire reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Fire.

4

Avatar for Kushman24
Member since 2014
Wow what a strain by Humboldt. The smell is sweet citrus berries type. Expensive diesel undertones. Blue Dream , 🔥 Fire OG
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Smoke.6x
Member since 2018
It was a cool relaxing high but it also had me tingly and ready to do something with nothing to do lol
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHungry
Avatar for arrosson
Member since 2017
I really enjoyed this strain. felt a good body high but was completely mentally there. Blue Fire tasted really similar to Blue Dream and I enjoyed the scent. Definitely going to chill in my hammock outside, enjoy some nature, and relax.
