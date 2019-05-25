Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I really enjoyed this strain. felt a good body high but was completely mentally there. Blue Fire tasted really similar to Blue Dream and I enjoyed the scent. Definitely going to chill in my hammock outside, enjoy some nature, and relax.