Blue Flame reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Flame.

3

Avatar for Rayro98
Member since 2019
Initial thoughts: I feel it mainly in my head. It’s actually pretty relaxing but also gives energy in small bursts. Followed by a very happy mood and little to no anxiety.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for shoreyourtyler
Member since 2019
Flavor and high as awesome as the name. Remarkably smooth with notes of blueberry, and with a feeling similar to Blue Dream but less intense without the slight indica effects. Excellent morning/daytime strain to keep you focused and functional. honor to be the first to review!
EnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for notishwar
Member since 2019
Purchased this strain in distillate from GrowHealthy in Florida at the suggestion of the bud tender. It got me through 2 broken ribs when flower wasn’t an option. 5 star!
