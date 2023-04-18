I picked this up with my bf at a coffeeshop and on the menu it said Blueberry x Gelato. I’m smoking it rn and it tastes like sweet berries, reminded us both a bit of the strain Black Cherry Punch the way it hits, but way more berries. It’s like you’re smoking blueberry candies. Definitely a really fire strain !!! Some gas, smelled really good when I first opened it, like gassss. Really nice frosty dark dense buds. Feels like it is a hybrid effect wise. 9/10!!!!