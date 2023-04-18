stock photo similar to Blue Gotti
Blue Gotti
Blue Gotti is a pungent hybrid weed strain made from an unknown cross of strains. Not much is known about this relatively new strain. The flavor and aroma of Blue Gotti is believed to be extra fruity with notes of sweet vanilla shining through. The effects are relaxing and may lock you to the sofa, although some consumers report feeling bursts of energy from this strain. Medical marijuana patients say they look for this strain when they have mild insomnia. The original breeder of Blue Gotti is unknown.
Blue Gotti strain effects
Blue Gotti strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Blue Gotti strain reviews9
l........x
April 18, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
p........2
December 30, 2021
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
t........4
June 26, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative