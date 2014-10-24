We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Blue Heron
jmacflorida
Member since 2019
Blue Heron is a fairly smooth strain and does not make me cough so much. Nice flavor. I use it for night time sleep and pain reduction. My main goal is pain reduction assisting me with sleep. I would not function well if I used this during the daytime due to it's relaxing effect. Smoke enough and i...
LOOK: 3/5
-This isn’t by any means the most prettiest flower I’ve came accross – mostly frosty dark green and blue hued popcorn nugs. A bit dry. I might ended up on the very last bits of the batch.
AROMA: 5/5
-A sweet bouquet of lemon/berry with floral earthiness. An unique appealing fragrance who ...
my official favorite strain! too keep it short, very relaxing high with a great euphoric head buzz. not increadibly potent but strong. I use this strain for any application. though, it doesn't make me very sleepy for at least a couple of hours.
best use - video gaming
Girl Scout Cookies...you have been replaced as my fav strain! DOSE Oil, 1 gram. Fast, heavy hitter, warm fuzzy blanket feeling then soaring euphoria. Long lasting, excellent indica dominant strain. 5 out of 5.