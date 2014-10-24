ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blue Heron
  4. Reviews

Blue Heron reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Heron.

Reviews

15

Avatar for jmacflorida
Member since 2019
Blue Heron is a fairly smooth strain and does not make me cough so much. Nice flavor. I use it for night time sleep and pain reduction. My main goal is pain reduction assisting me with sleep. I would not function well if I used this during the daytime due to it's relaxing effect. Smoke enough and i...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Sleepy
Avatar for HumboldtCountyCJL
Member since 2019
I love this Strain! It's super stoney.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for fjoergyn23
Member since 2018
LOOK: 3/5 -This isn’t by any means the most prettiest flower I’ve came accross – mostly frosty dark green and blue hued popcorn nugs. A bit dry. I might ended up on the very last bits of the batch. AROMA: 5/5 -A sweet bouquet of lemon/berry with floral earthiness. An unique appealing fragrance who ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for SmokinJack
Member since 2018
Me and my friend purchased a ounce from a delivery person. One of the best strains ever smoked, no negatives.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Robochrist
Member since 2018
my official favorite strain! too keep it short, very relaxing high with a great euphoric head buzz. not increadibly potent but strong. I use this strain for any application. though, it doesn't make me very sleepy for at least a couple of hours. best use - video gaming
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Highlanderz
Member since 2017
Girl Scout Cookies...you have been replaced as my fav strain! DOSE Oil, 1 gram. Fast, heavy hitter, warm fuzzy blanket feeling then soaring euphoria. Long lasting, excellent indica dominant strain. 5 out of 5.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for YogiBruce
Member since 2017
Quickly becoming a favorite from Dose here in Seattle. Perfect creative upper for group work and brainstorming. Calming but social and fun high
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for MitchLec
Member since 2015
Get ready to take flight and come back down. Great strain, gives me a good rush of energy for the first hour and then the eyes get heavy and you're good to sit down and relax.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted