Blue Ivy reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Ivy.

Avatar for kayspace
Member since 2017
Strain is good, good high, munchies are intense.
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for stanielledunes
Member since 2017
Pretty steady body warmth and clear but slowed creative processing.
FocusedHungryRelaxed
Avatar for ogYates
Member since 2016
Beautiful Bud, smells pungent with a back tone of blueberry. Definitely a indica. High hits pretty hard fell it in the face right below my eyes, in my head and the chest. Great high! Very relaxing.
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for weazal
Member since 2012
Comes on like a punch to the face. Feels like I walked into a wall face-first...I can feel the physical impact on my cheeks and forehead. Haha. Weird. Head is extremely floaty and fuzzed out. Stupefying stoniness, my hole body slumps in relaxation. There’s a permanent island of clarity in there some...
Relaxed
Avatar for KristanLea
Member since 2015
My new favorite strain.
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for josue51
Member since 2015
Energetic and focused. I would rate this overall 4.6. The taste is sweet blueberry. There's also a calming, relaxed feel to this as well. I will need to get more of this!
EnergeticFocusedRelaxedUplifted