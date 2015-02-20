Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Comes on like a punch to the face. Feels like I walked into a wall face-first...I can feel the physical impact on my cheeks and forehead. Haha. Weird. Head is extremely floaty and fuzzed out. Stupefying stoniness, my hole body slumps in relaxation. There’s a permanent island of clarity in there some...