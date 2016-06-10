Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Smoked a Joint of this tasty delicious weed, the indica sensation kicked in immediately. The taste is great, has that blueish taste to it, little touch of blue dream with a kick of purple kush. This is by far the best 70-30 indica strain I’ve smoked so far!
This strain absolutely ROCKS! Very much a cerebral high, and also, psychedelic.
I love the way it works in the morning, noon, and at night ~ very cool strain.
GET IT AT GOLDEN LEAF ~ I picked up two ounces, each one on a Thursday, for their 180 ounce special!!!!!!!!!!!
196, including tax ~ you w...
vey good strain i usually stay away from hybrids as i prefer pure indicas but i thought i would give it a shot and try this out and the review on it states that you feel mostly Indica strain but it was actually the opposite with me I first started out with a nice warm head buzz and then after about ...