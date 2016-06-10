ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blue Kiss reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Kiss.

Avatar for tagzoo
Member since 2015
Smoked a Joint of this tasty delicious weed, the indica sensation kicked in immediately. The taste is great, has that blueish taste to it, little touch of blue dream with a kick of purple kush. This is by far the best 70-30 indica strain I’ve smoked so far!
Avatar for fayewrey
Member since 2012
This strain absolutely ROCKS! Very much a cerebral high, and also, psychedelic. I love the way it works in the morning, noon, and at night ~ very cool strain. GET IT AT GOLDEN LEAF ~ I picked up two ounces, each one on a Thursday, for their 180 ounce special!!!!!!!!!!! 196, including tax ~ you w...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for ajekoh
Member since 2016
Great taste just super indica. Went over relaxed and fell asleep.
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for ajekoh
Member since 2016
Felt very indica and hit my like a truck. One blunt from it and all I wanted was just to sleep. Great taste.
Avatar for dover88
Member since 2015
Yum yum blueberry after taste
CreativeEnergeticHungry
Avatar for HydroMunchiess
Member since 2016
vey good strain i usually stay away from hybrids as i prefer pure indicas but i thought i would give it a shot and try this out and the review on it states that you feel mostly Indica strain but it was actually the opposite with me I first started out with a nice warm head buzz and then after about ...
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed