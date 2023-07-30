Blue Label reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Label.
Blue Label strain effects
Blue Label strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
s........8
July 30, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Awesome strain. Will definitely chill you out.
m........4
August 16, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
All around decent strain! For the money
e........m
July 23, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Nice cerebral buzz, following by total body relaxation.
K........1
February 2, 2024
I have had a couple of the blue label carts by gold rush. No complaints unique flavor and effects are as expected. Not the best they offer but worth a repeat.