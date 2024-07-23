Blue Label is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Cookies and Koolato. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Blue Label has a frosty and colorful appearance that resembles its parents. It produces large, dense buds with purple and green hues and orange hairs. Blue Label is 11% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blue Label effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blue Label when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, insomnia, and nausea. Bred by Bloom Cannabis, Blue Label features flavors like berry, cheese, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which gives it an earthy and fruity aroma. The average price of Blue Label typically ranges from $25-$40 per eighth. Blue Label is also known as Superboof, a name given by grower Mobile Jay who selected a special variety of this strain. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Label, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.